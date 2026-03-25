QS World University rankings by Subject 2026: IIM Ahmedabad, IIT-ISM Dhanbad in global top 25 list; details

New Delhi:

In the QS World University rankings by Subject 2026, two Indian institutions featured in the top 25 global varsities list. IIT-ISM Dhanbad ranked ranked 21st globally in Mineral and Mining Engineering, and IIM Ahmedabad bagged 21st spot in both Business and Management Studies and Marketing.

As per the latest QS World University rankings, four Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Birla Institute of Technology (BITS), Pilani are among the world's top 50 institutions for different subjects. IIT Delhi has delivered the edition's most complete single-institution performance. It records six top-50 entries, leads India in four subjects - Chemical Engineering (48th, its first top-50 appearance), Electrical and Electronic Engineering (36th), Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering (44th, best in over a decade), and the Engineering and Technology broad area (36th) - and ranks second in Computer Science at 45th.

As per the rankings, India records 27 top 50 positions across subjects and broad faculty areas - more than double the 12 recorded in 2024 - earned by 12 institutions. "India's rise this year is not just about scale: it's about momentum in quality and global competitiveness. The breadth of improvement across engineering, technology and business signals a system that is accelerating with intent.

The next phase will be defined by how effectively institutions deepen research strength, build global partnerships, and sharpen their distinctiveness on the world stage," said Jessica Turner, CEO, QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

London-based QS Quacquarelli Symonds, known for the university rankings, has published the 16th annual edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject. The rankings benchmark more than 21,000 academic programmes across 1,900 universities in over 100 countries, spanning 55 disciplines and five broad faculty areas.



-With PTI Inputs