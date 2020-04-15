Sana Saeed wants his father's poetry to reach to the masses.

Actor Sana Saeed lost her father last month. Unfortunately, she couldn't attend his last rites as she was stuck in Los Angeles due to coronavirus scare. Sana's father breathed his last in India on the day of Janta Curfew last month. Pouring her heart out on her father's demise, the actor said she has made peace with the fact that her father is no more.

In an interview to Times of India, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor said it was tough and unfair for her. She revealed that she was in complete isolation from the rest of the world except her family. However, she said it would have been selfish on her part to expect him to keep living with the pain he was in.

“I was already in isolation here and had no one with me. That was tough and unfair. I had shut myself from the world for a couple of days and was only taking calls from my family (mother and two sisters). I wanted to be with them and hug them. Every time I felt sad, I prayed. I understood that I had to stop being selfish. I couldn’t have expected him to keep living with the kind of pain he was in. I loved my dad so much that I can never get closure, but I have come to terms with the fact that I couldn’t be present for his final rites. I have made peace with the situation rather than fight it," she said.

Talking about how the funeral took place during Janta Curfew, Sana said the family was stopped by the cops to check, however, after checking the death certificate, they allowed them to go. “My family had decided to do the funeral on the same day and we had only three hours in hand. On their way, they were stopped by the cops to check, but after seeing the death certificate, they allowed them to go. Though I wasn’t there physically, my sister kept texting me every time during the ceremony," the actor told Hindustan Times.

Sana said her father was stable after his return from the hospital, hence, she flew to Los Angeles for her professional commitments.

Now, the actor wants his father's poetry to reach to the masses. Sana plans to translate his father's Urdu poems in different languages.

For the unversed, Sana played a pivotal role in Shah Rukh Khan’s cult film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She was seen in the role of SRK's daughter Anjali in the 1998 film. The actor was also seen in 2012 film Student Of The Year, which was the debut film of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

