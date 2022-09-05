Salman Khan gives a sneak peek into 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' with an enticing video | Watch Now

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan gives a sneak peek into 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

As Salman Khan completed 34 glorious years in Bollywood, the actor treated the fans with the announcement of his much-awaited film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde, has been in the making for some time now and the superstar is ready for the viewer to watch it and enjoy. On Monday, Salman Khan unveiled the official title logo of the action entertainer with a short teaser to introduce his character from the film. Like always, one can’t miss the Tiger-like walk of Salman Khan, as he is seen riding a Cruiser Motorcycle and walking through the Ladakh Valley. The mountain breeze flowing through his long hair look with the trademark sunglasses adds on to the charisma of the superstar.

Sharing the teaser, Salman Khan Productions wrote, "Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai. Announcing #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan (This is just the beginning)" Over the years, fans have loving called Salman Khan as 'bhai' and 'jaan'. So the film appears to be a special dedication to all his fans around the world.

Earlier, Salman Khan had announced the film and introduced the fans to his character in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' in a personalised way. "34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now. .my Life’s journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here. Thank u for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now Really appreciate it," read a post by Salman, with a new video attached about his film.

Salman Khan films have turned out to be a festival in itself with celebrations across the country. He is termed the Sultan of Box Office and King of Single Screens, credited with single-handedly reviving the culture of mass cinema in the last decade.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with a vast Pan-Indian ensemble cast which will be announced soon. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release at the end of 2022.

