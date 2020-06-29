Saiyami Kher has a special birthday wish from Riteish Deshmukh

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAIYAMI KHER Saiyami Kher said that she is glad that digital platforms have opened many new avenues for actors.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to wish Saiyami Kher on her birthday with a special note. Riteish wished the actress hoping that she continues her successful run in the digital world. "Dearest @saiyami wishing you a very happy birthday -have a great one- special ops to choked & now to ‘Breathe' loving your digital journey- keep Running girl," he wrote along with his photo with her. In his post, Riteish was referencing Saiyami's recent digital releases -- Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops and Anurag Kashyap's Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, as well as her upcoming web series Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Dearest @SaiyamiKher wishing you a very happy birthday -have a great one- special ops to choked & now to ‘Breathe’ loving your digital journey- keep Running 🏃‍♀️ girl. जमलय बघा!! pic.twitter.com/JXzqq97dSy — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 29, 2020

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Saiyami shared that she is glad that digital platforms have opened new opportunities for actors.

"OTT is the future. Many big actors are coming onto it, big filmmakers are making projects for the platforms and they have really well written female characters. That doesn't happen in films where girls don't have a lot to do, but in OTT projects girls are driving them. It's an added advantage," she said.

"There's no box office pressure. The shelf life of female actors has increased thanks to OTT platforms," added the actress.

Saiyami Kher made her Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash's Mirzya. The movie which released in 2016 also starred Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's son. The movie tanked at the box office.

