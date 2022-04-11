Runway 34 Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan pull strings to maneuver a tricky tale

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan in the poster of Runway 34

Highlights Runway 34 stars Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in lead

The film is inspired by true incidents

Runway 34 is set to hit theatres on April 29

The second trailer of the upcoming thriller 'Runway 34' which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, was released on Monday. The film, which sees Ajay juggling three different roles of lead actor, director and producer, is inspired by true incidents and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

The film revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna played by Ajay Devgn, a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. With the thrill of the unknown in the sky, this film showcases Ajay collaborating with Amitabh Bachchan; whom he has directed for the first time. Will he be lauded for being a winner or will be chastised for taking a risky flight path a planeload of people, this is something only the climax of the film will tell. Of course, the trailer has enough intrigue and drama to make the audience keen to know the outcome.

Watch the trailer of Runway 34 here!

Trailer two of the film was launched today with fanfare in the capital. And, it showcases the perils of the flight that changed the course of the pilot’s life when it headed into a storm.

The first trailer wowed people with its larger-than-life canvas and striking visuals. It also gave them a sneak-peek into the face-off between the giants—Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay. And, trailer 2 strikes closer home, focussing on the deeper emotions of the pilot, his co-pilot (Rakul Preet Singh) and their brush with authority.

The film, which also stars Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar, is set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid on April 29, where it will clash with Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Heropanti 2'.