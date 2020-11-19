Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKULPREETSINGH Rakul Preet Singh joins Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan's Mayday

After Amitabh Bachchan, actress Rakul Preet Singh has come on board to Ajay Devgn's upcoming directorial film Mayday. Earlier, it was announced that Devgn will be acting and directing the film which is an edge-of-the-seat human drama. Taking to Twitter, Rakul expressed her happiness on joining the film and wrote, "Can’t express how thrilled iam to be on board ( literally ) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir . @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff."

Can’t express how thrilled iam to be on board ( literally 😝) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir . @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff ✈️ 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/SLBLVEpTg4 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 19, 2020

Talking about the film, Rakul said, "I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too. When I decided to be an actor, like all the other aspiring actors, I had a dream to work with Mr Bachchan and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true."

Mayday is being dubbed as "a thrilling, absolute edge-of-the-seat human-drama". It is said that Ajay will be seen playing a pilot. Details about Big B's character are being kept under wraps. The rest of the cast is still being finalised. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn. "The project will go on floors this December in Hyderabad after Ajay completes his work on ‘Bhuj'. Bachchan senior is currently shooting for KBC," said a source close to the project.

Big B and Ajay have worked together in "Major Sahab", "Khakee", "Satyagraha", and "Hindustan Ki Kasam", and the new film, which belongs to the drama genre, sees the two stars collaborate after over seven years. Their last outing together, "Satyagraha", released in August 2013. On the other hand, Ajay and Rakul were seen romancing each other in 2019's De De Pyaar De.

On a related note, Ajay will next be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The war action film, based on a true story, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar. It is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

