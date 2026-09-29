Tamil Nadu YouTuber Madhumitha's home theft case cracked, police recover 98 sovereigns of gold

Kanyakumari (TN):

A theft at the house of a popular YouTuber in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu has been solved, with police recovering 98 sovereigns of gold jewellery, weighing around 784 grams. Four people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The theft took place at the YouTuber's house in VIP Garden, Thammathukonam, in the Rajakkamangalam police station limits of Kanyakumari district. According to police, the accused entered the house through the rear door and stole gold jewellery kept in an upstairs room. Kanyakumari district Superintendent of Police Anshul Nagar said seven special police teams were formed to investigate the case. The teams examined CCTV footage and call detail records as part of the investigation.

YouTuber and husband were away when theft took place

The YouTuber, Madhumitha, is the wife of Vinoth Kumar, son of Selvaraj, a resident of VIP Garden in Thammathukonam. Madhumitha, who has a large following on YouTube, has also shared several videos featuring her property on social media, which had attracted attention.

Madhumitha and her husband had travelled to Tirunelveli on the evening of September 24. When they returned home around midnight, they found that the rear door of the house had been forcibly opened. They then checked the upper floor of the house and discovered that the jewellery kept there had been stolen. The couple immediately informed the Rajakkamangalam police station.

A case was registered under Sections 331(3), 331(4) and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police examine 160 CCTV cameras and 32 call records

Following the complaint, seven special teams were formed under the leadership of Kanyakumari sub-division Deputy Superintendent of Police Prakash and under the supervision of the Rajakkamangalam police inspector. The teams examined CCTV cameras installed at the crime scene and in surrounding areas. In total, footage from 160 CCTV cameras along the route from the crime scene to Srivaikuntam was analysed.

Police also examined 32 call detail records as part of the investigation. Based on the investigation, Isakki Pandi, 30, was arrested from the Srivaikuntam area. Police also identified Murugan, 28, from the Mukkoodal area as a suspect.

Suspects tracked through technical surveillance

A special police team then used technical surveillance to track the group's movements as they travelled from Srivaikuntam towards Kanyakumari. The team informed the Kanyakumari Deputy Superintendent of Police, following which vehicle checks were conducted at Erumbukadu under his supervision.

Two suspects were apprehended during the checking. Based on their statements, police subsequently arrested Murugesan, 30, from the Alangulam area and Thangapandi, 39. Police recovered 98 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the accused.

Investigation continues

Police said further arrests are being made in connection with the case. The investigation is also continuing to determine whether any other people were involved in the theft.

The police investigation involved extensive CCTV analysis, examination of call detail records and technical surveillance before the suspects were identified and arrested.

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