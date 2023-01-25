Pathaan midnight shows to run amid unprecedented demand for Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Pathaan movie stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Pathaan has been released in cinema halls on January 25 amid huge anticipation. The advance booking for the film had already broken records and fans are queuing outside the cinema halls to watch SRK's magic unfold on the big screens after four years. Amid huge demand from moviegoers for the film, producers Yash Raj Films has added late-night shows from tonight 12.30 am across India. Fans will be able to watch Pathaan in the late-night shows and fans could not ask for a better gift on the occasion of Republic Day.

Pathaan gets massive release in India and worldwide

Pathaan is already the biggest-ever release for a Hindi film ever with 8000 screens already playing the film worldwide. Due to the unprecedented demand from the fans, additional 300 shows have also been added on the day of release. The movie is set to take the box office by storm and will register an opening day collection of over Rs 50 crore on day 1, as per trade analysts. As per a tweet from Taran Adarsh, Pathaan has earned over Rs 20 crore till 3 pm on Wednesday only from national cinema chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis.

Pathaan midnight shows added for the audience

Pathaan's midnight shows will be running from Wednesday onwards. This move is expected to draw in more audience as Shah Rukh Khan fans can get to watch the latest release of their favourite superstar late at night as well.

Pathaan movie review

On the day of release, Pathaan managed to spin its magic on the audience. The fan reviews have pegged it as a 'blockbuster entertainer' that serves as the perfect comeback vehicle for SRK after the 2018 release Zero, which failed at the box office.

