'Multiverse of Kalesh': Vicky Kaushal shares hilarious video with Triptii Dimri ahead of 'Bad Newz' release

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk are currently busy in promoting their upcoming comedy drama flick, Bad Newz. The film is set to release on July 19 and its lead cast are leaving no stone unturned in promoting it. On Wednesday monring, Vicky shared a funny video on Instagram featuring all three of them. The video begins with Vicky offering a chocolate bar to Triptii and in return she gives him a bottle of water. After taking a sip, Vicky faints and lie on the chair. In the flashback, it is shown that Triptii mixed something toxic in the bottle. Then comes Ammy and takes away Triptii in style and she takes a small bite of the chocolate and faints just like Vicky. Here's what happened next, check out in the video below.

Sharing the video, Vicky wrote, ''Multiverse of Kalesh!!!'' Soon after the video was shared by Vicky on social media, many of his fans chimed in the comment section. One user wrote, ''We Got TikTok alike reel from Bollywood Actors before GTA VI.'' ''Literally roasted all the TikTokers,'' wrote another. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also commented and wrote, ''greater Kalesh colony.'' The official page of Saregama wrote, ''#TaubaTauba kidney touching video.''

About Bad Newz

The film is directed by Anand Tiwari which showcases a comedy tale of heteropaternal superfecundation, witnessing unimaginable fatherhood situations with humour and chaos. The film's trailer promises an extreme emotional rollercoaster ride with rin-tickling humour.

This film is a successor to the 2019 released Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. Produced by Anand Tiwari alongside Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Ampritpal Singh Bindra, Bad Newz is slated to hit the big screens on July 19, 2024.

