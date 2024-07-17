COUPLE GOALS! Amitabh Bachchan holds umbrella for wife Jaya in latest picture

Follow us on Image Source : X Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's latest picture with his wife Jaya Bachchan is setting a perfect example for couple goals. In the recent picture, Big B is seen holding an umbrella for his wife in rainfall. On Tuesday night, the Kalki 2898 AD actor took to his X (previously called Twitter) account and dropped the picture featuring himself and Jaya along with the caption that reads, ''and the rain it raineth every day .. even on set at work.''

See the post:

The image beautifully captures Amitabh sporting a white kurta pyjama and holding an umbrella for Jaya as they stroll in the rain. She is seen holding a bowl of laddoos. Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot on June 3, 1973. They have two children -- author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan. They have acted in several films, including Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chupke, Silsila, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

In his blog, Big B shared a series of photos and also voiced concern for those negatively impacted by the seasonal rains. He wrote, "and the rain it raineth all day long .. on the work too.. umbrellas galore among all the artists as they wade through the waters. and most of them enjoying the deed. it is the blessing after the hot summer months.. but apart from the awaited agricultural.. it brings devastation and floods, ruining the landscape and causing the pain that they who suffer go through .. each year the scenario keeps repeating itself.. sad .. helpless. it is difficult to describe the ruin caused .. but we pray that all gets well and in the wellness of all .. our prayers. Love care and wishes for calm."

Big B on work front

Amitabh Bachchan was seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film. He will next be seen in Vettaiyan, also starring Rajinikanth in the lead role.

