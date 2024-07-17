After Mumbai wedding, Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant receive grand welcome in Jamnagar | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in Mumbai this month.

After tying the knot at a star-studded wedding in Mumbai, newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were warmly welcomed in Jamnagar on Wednesday. The duo was greeted with great enthusiasm and hospitality by the locals as they arrived in the town. Several videos and pictures are doing rounds on the internet wherein people are seen showering love on the newlyweds. One such video that is trending high on social media shows women decked out in traditional sarees, welcoming Radhika by performing aarti and showering her with rose petals. In the video, both Radhika and Anant seemed happy. The husband and wife duo twinned in pink attire. While Radhika kept her look simple in a pink suit, Anant wore a pink kurta with an ethnic jacket.

See the video:

Ambani family's connection with Jamnagar

Jamnagar holds a special place in the lives of Anant and Radhika. Earlier in March 2024, the pre-wedding functions were held in Jamnagar. Anant's grandmother, Kokilaben Ambani, was born in Jamnagar, and it is the town where his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani and father Mukesh Ambani's business had its origins.

At one of the pre-wedding functions, Radhika revealed that she and Anant grew up in Jamnagar. "This is where we grew up, where we became friends, where we fell in love, and where we built our relationship. This place has become part of our fondest memories, our deepest secrets, our loudest laughs, and the happiest times that we've had together as a family," she had earlier mentioned.

Anant and Radhika's grand wedding took place on July 12 and was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, socialites Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and several Indian politicians. After the wedding ceremony, the Ambani and Merchant families hosted a blessing ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14. The blessing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Natasa Stankovic travels to home in Serbia amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya? Check her latest post