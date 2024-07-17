Emma Roberts announces engagement to boyfriend Cody John on Instagram with quirky caption

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Emma Roberts with her fiancé Cody John

Actor Emma Roberts announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Cody John. Sharing the news with fans on Instagram on Tuesday, she shared a picture of herself with John, flaunting her engagement ring. In the picture, Roberts is seen wearing a pink flowy dress and has her arm around John, who is seen in a blue denim shirt. The couple is all smiles as they pose for the camera, with Roberts flaunting her engagement ring.

See the pic:

The two first went public with their romance in August 2022 when John shared a photo of them kissing onboard a boat with the caption, "Sweet sweet." Roberts confirmed the romance herself on New Year's Eve, posting a series of photos from the year with the caption, "#2022 I loved you... happy new year hotties!"

Since then, they have not shied away from posting affectionate pictures, serving major couple goals. Along with the engagement photo, the 'American Horror Story' actor added a quirky caption giving a shoutout to her mom: "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone."

As soon as the news was shared, fans and industry members flooded the comment section. Lindsay Lohan wrote, "Congrats!!!!!" Ashley Tisdale commented, "CONGRATS!!!" Lea Michele posted, "Already planning the bachelorette!!!! So happy for you babe!!!" Julianne Hough commented, "Yesssss congratulations darling."

For the unversed, Roberts was earlier in a relationship with Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares a 3-year-old son, Rhodes. The couple separated in late 2021 after almost three years together. Roberts was also previously engaged to Evan Peters, whom she dated on and off from 2012 to 2019.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: COUPLE GOALS! Amitabh Bachchan holds umbrella for wife Jaya in latest picture

Also Read: After Mumbai wedding, Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant receive grand welcome in Jamnagar | WATCH