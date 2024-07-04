MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to re-release in cinemas on legendary cricketer's birthday | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB MS Dhoni: The Untold Story all set to re-release in theatres.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, released in 2016, and directed by Neeraj Pandey has been the most loving and appreciated biopic made in Hindi cinema. The craze for the film among fans is still the same to date. The biopic tells about the cricketing journey of legendary cricketer and captain cool, MS Dhoni. In the film, the late Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Dhoni along with Kiara Advani and Disha Patani in significant roles. Recently, it has been announced that the biopic is gonna re-release in theatres in July 2024, on the occasion of MS Dhoni's 43rd birthday.

To celebrate MS Dhoni's 43rd birthday, his biopic is going to be re-released in theatres

It is good news for all the fans that MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is all set for its re-release in cinemas at PVR Inox from July 5 to July 11, 2024. Once again the audience will relieve the legendary cricketer's journey on the big screen showing the challenges faced by him, achievements achieved in his professional life, personal life and obviously, the historic World Cup 2011. What else can be a better way than this for his fans to celebrate his birthday, which is on July 7?

About the star cast in the biopic

The biopic features Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni, Kiara Advani as Sakshi Dhoni and Disha Patani playing the role of Priyanka Jha. It also included the star cast like Anupam Kher, Bhumika Chawla, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra and others. When the biopic was released in 2016, it earned positive reviews and support from the audience and later on, went on to become a commercial success.

MS Dhoni praises Team India on winning T20 World Champions 2024

On June 29, India defeated South Africa to lift the T20 World Cup. Taking to his Instagram, MS Dhoni wished Team India an amazing victory. In the caption of his post, he wrote, "World Cup Champions 2024. Dhoni's heart rate raced up, he praised the players for being calm and having self-belief in them that they can do it. A big thank you from every Indian who is at home and anywhere in the world, for bringing the World Cup back home. CONGRATULATIONS." He also appreciated by saying, “arreeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift.”

