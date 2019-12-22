Sunday, December 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Mira Nair demands release of arrested 'A Suitable Boy' actress

Mira Nair demands release of arrested 'A Suitable Boy' actress

Filmmaker Mira Nair has demanded the release of "A Suitable Boy" actress Sadaf Jafar, who was arrested for participating in an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in Lucknow.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 22, 2019 23:46 IST
mira nair

Mira Nair demands release of arrested 'A Suitable Boy' actress

Filmmaker Mira Nair has demanded the release of "A Suitable Boy" actress Sadaf Jafar, who was arrested for participating in an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in Lucknow.

Nair tweeted on Sunday: "This is our India now - Appalling: our #SuitableBoy actress, Sadaf Jafar, beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow! Join me in demanding her release."

"She has been shifted to Lucknow jail now. She was subjected to severe police brutality," Sadaf's niece said, according to The Quint.

Mira Nair started shooting for the screen adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel "A Suitable Boy" in Lucknow on September 7. The film stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and newcomer Tanya Maniktala

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News