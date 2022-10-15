Mili Trailer Video: Janhvi Kapoor takes up a challenging role for father Boney Kapoor's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JANHVI KAPOOR Mili poster featuring Janhvi Kapoor

Mili Trailer Video: Janhvi Kapoor is all set to enthral the audience with her upcoming film. The Bollywood actress has taken up a challenging role as she collaborates with her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor for the first time for a project. In the film, the actress plays the role of a BSc Nursing student who gets stuck in a cold store. 'Mili' touted to be a survivor-thriller film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie 'Helen'.

Directed by National Award winner Mathukutty Xavier, the film also features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The Mili trailer video was unveiled on Saturday. Watch it here:

The anticipation for the film has been on the rise ever since Janhvi shared the teaser and posters of the film on her social media accounts.

In 2021, as Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up shooting for Mili, she shared some photos from the sets and penned a beautiful note for the team and her dearest 'Papa' - "It's a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I've only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn't the only reason this film is so special to me- it's been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema-like @mathukuttyxavier sir."

Meanwhile, who recently enjoyed good reviews for her OTT movie 'Goodluck Jerry', is looking forward to her next film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.'Mr and Mrs Mahi' also stars Rajkummar Rao in a key role. The film is set against the backdrop of cricket. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it is backed by Karan Johar.

Apart from this, Janhvi also has 'Bawaal', which also stars Varun Dhawan. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit the screens on April 7, 2023.

