Meet Bobby Deol's elder son: Everything you need to know about him Bobby Deol's elder son Aryaman Deol has turned 24. On the special occasion of his birthday, his father Bobby Deol shared a post for him, which is rapidly going viral on social media.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol expressed his love for his elder son on social media through an emotional and beautiful post. The occasion was Aryaman Deol's 24th birthday. On Monday, Bobby shared an unseen selfie with his son on Instagram, in which both can be seen in a stylish look. In the picture, Bobby can be seen wearing a striped ganji, cap and sunglasses, while Aryaman is wearing a black ganji, cap and sunglasses. This fabulous picture of father and son has created a stir on the internet. This picture is going viral rapidly and people seem quite intrigued to know about the star kid.

Bobby's wish for his son

Bobby wrote a cute caption with the post, 'Hey, my Aryaman, happy birthday! I love you the most.' There was a flood of wishes on this post. Elder brother Sunny Deol wrote, 'Happy birthday son,' while actor Arjun Rampal wrote in the comment, 'Happy birthday, handsome.' Twinkle Khanna and Vindu Dara Singh also wished and Huma Qureshi expressed her love with a heart emoji. Apart from this, Ananya Pandey's aunt Diana Pandey was also seen lavishing her love on this post.

Bobby's sons will work in films

Bobby Deol was married to Tanya Deol on May 30, 1996. They have two sons, Aryaman and Dharam Deol, while Bobby is busy in his film career, his sons are also slowly coming into the limelight. In an interview in December 2023, Bobby talked about the film debut of Aryaman and Dharam. He had said that he wants his sons to prepare well and work hard before entering the industry. 'There is no business like showbiz and my sons will also come into it, but they are very young right now. My elder son is 22 (now 24) and the younger one is 19. It will take them 3-4 years to enter the industry right now,' the Animal actor said.

Bobby's sons have graduated from NYU

Bobby also said that Aryaman had then graduated with honours from NYU Stern School of Business and he is a very hardworking and focused child. He said, 'Both my sons have different qualities and I want them to work hard in the right direction.'

Bobby was seen in these films and series

Talking about Bobby Deol's work, Bobby Deol was recently seen in the popular web series 'Ashram 3 Part 2', which was released on MX Player on 27 February. Directed by Prakash Jha, the show also featured actors like Aditi Pohankar, Esha Gupta, Tridha Choudhury and Chandan Roy Sanyal along with Bobby. Apart from this, Bobby has recently made his debut in the Telugu industry through the Telugu film 'Daku Maharaj'. In this film, he acted alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela and Pragya Jaiswal. The film was directed by Bobby Koli.

