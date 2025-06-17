Aap Jaisa Koi: R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Netflix film will release on this date 'Aap Jaisa Koi' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. It is a love story of two different individuals played by R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

New Delhi:

The release date of actors R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's upcoming film 'Aap Jaisa Koi' has been revealed. This film will be released on OTT. The romantic film will knock next month, i.e. in July. Know when and where you can watch it?

The film will stream in July

R Madhavan and Fatima's film will be released on the OTT platform Netflix. Today, on Tuesday, the OTT giant shared a poster on its Instagram account and announced the release date. The film will stream on Netflix from July 11, 2025. Karan Johar also shared the poster of 'Aap Jaisa Koi' and wrote, 'It’s a date. And Madhavan and Fatima are your perfect match! Watch Aap Jaisa Koi, out 11 July, only on Netflix.' For the unversed, Karan's Dharmatic Entertainment has banked the project.

Madhavan-Fatima will be seen in this romantic film

In the poster released today, Fatima and Madhavan are seen in a romantic style. Both are sitting on a bench and smiling while looking at each other. The caption with this poster reads, 'This romcom was waiting for 'Aap Jaisa Koi'. Watch Madhavan and Fatima find love in 'Aap Jaisa Koi'. Let us tell you that this is a romantic film, which is directed by Vivek Soni.

About the film

'Aap Jaisa Koi' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. It is a love story of two different individuals. Netizens are reacting to Netflix's post. One user wrote, 'Kangana looks better with Madhavan'. One user wrote, 'Finally, we will be able to see Madhavan again in Madi's avatar'. Before this film, R Madhavan was seen in the film 'Kesari: Chapter 2'. Apart from Madhavan, Akshay Kumar and Ananya Pandey have played important roles in 'Kesari 2'. On the other hand, Fatima was last seen in Dhak Dhak. The film also features Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza Rekhi and Sanjana Sanghi.

