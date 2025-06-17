Thug Life must release, mobs can't take over: SC to Karnataka govt on Kamal Haasan starrer On Tuesday, the Supreme Court expressed concerns over the judicial ban on the screening of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life in Karnataka.

New Delhi:

On Tuesday, June 17, the Supreme Court expressed its disapproval of the extra-judicial ban on the Tamil film Thug Life in Karnataka. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film features Kamal Haasan in the lead role. A PIL filed by a man named Mahesh Reddy was being heard by a bench made up of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan on Tuesday. The PIL sought permission to screen Thug Life, which was not released in Karnataka after groups threatened to block its screening. This was due to the lead actor and one of the film's producers, Kamal Haasan's 'Kannada is born out of Tamil' statement.