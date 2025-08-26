Remember the "Ghar se nikalte hi" girl? She’s now the CEO of a global giant From Bollywood’s ‘Ghar Se Nikalte Hi’ to the boardroom, Mayoori Kango’s inspiring career journey has taken her to the CEO’s chair of a global giant.

Several Bollywood actors have left the film industry at the peak of their careers, while it has been seen that newcomers often enter the film industry with backup plans in case showbiz doesn't work out.

One such actress, Mayoori Kango, gave several films in her acting career but quit Bollywood to pursue her career in the corporate world. She has worked at Google for more than 5 years and now rejoined Publicis Groupe as part of the global executive leadership team.

The Bollywood journey: ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ to TV serials

For those who don't know, she gained widespread fame with the iconic song "Ghar Se Nikalte Hi" from Mahesh Bhatt's directorial 'Papa Kehte Hai', which was released in 1996. The film stars Anupam Kher and Jugal Hansraj.

According to IMDb, before this, director Saeed Akhtar Mirza had cast her in his film 'Naseem'. Impressed by her talent, Mahesh Bhatt launched her into his film. Later, she appeared in several films like 'Betaabi', 'Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet', and 'Badal'.

Apart from films, Kango also acted in television serials like 'Dollar Bahu' and 'Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny', where she portrayed the role of Karisma Kapoor.

Leaving films behind: How Mayoori Kango joined Google in 2019

For the unversed, former Bollywood actress Mayoori Kango joined Google in March 2019 and worked as 'Head of industry - agency partnership' from March 2019 to August 2024. Later, she got promoted to 'Industry head for AI, Martech & Media Solutions @MPT' in the same company and worked for another year till August 2025.

Mayoori Kango becomes CEO of Publicis Groupe

On Monday, August 25, Mayoori Kango shared her career update by sharing a post on her LinkedIn. She rejoined Publicis Groupe as part of the global executive leadership team for Publicis Global Delivery (PGD).

She also shared two group pictures of her along with her team and captioned the post as, "I’m delighted to share that I’ve rejoined Publicis Groupe as part of the global executive leadership team for #Publicis Global Delivery (PGD). In this role, I’ll be partnering with the PGD Global team to shape our global solutions and services across media, tech, and digital—while also stepping up our AI practice. Having seen firsthand how AI is transforming the way we work, create, and connect, I’m especially excited about harnessing its potential to reimagine the future of marketing and media."

Mayoori further added, "I’ll also be wearing a second hat as CEO for our India Delivery Center, where I’m looking forward to working with our talented teams to push boundaries, innovate, and create meaningful impact for Publicis clients worldwide."

