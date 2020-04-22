Manoj Bajpayee to celebrate 51st birthday in a remote area of Uttarakhand

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee is currently stranded in Uttarakhand as he was shooting for a web series when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, the actor will now celebrate his 51st birthday on Thursday with his wife Shabana and daughter Ava amid isolation in a remote area of Uttarakhand.

“I am in the hills with my family. There can be no better setting,” Manoj Bajpayee said as quoted by the paper. However, Manoj is quite happy to celebrate his birthday amid serene landscape of Uttarakhand.

“The only problem is that we’re not allowed to go out of the compound here, and as all the houses are far apart from each other, there is hardly any human contact,” he added.

Along with Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal and the rest of the crew member are also stranded in Ramgarh, Uttarakhand. Both the actors have been sharing pictures of their quarantine moments from hills. While Bajpayee is with his family, Dobriyal is staying alone.

Interestingly, Bajpayee announced the premiere of his upcoming Netflix's series Mrs Serial Killer amid lockdown. Bajpayee along with his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram to reveal the premiere date. The duo is playing husband and wife in the show. The plot revolves around a wife, who turns into a serial killer, to save her husband who is in jail.

