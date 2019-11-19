Manav Kaul's first look from Saina Nehwal's biopic gets a thumbs up from the badminton star

Manav Kaul shared his first look from Saina Nehwal's biopic starring Parineeti Chopra in lead role

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Manav Kaul are currently prepping for a biopic on the Indian Badminton star. The actors have undergone 4 months of badminton training to look perfect in the skin of badminton players. Sometimes back Parineeti Chopra's pictures from her training session had gone viral and the actor looked perfect to play a badminton star. Manav Kaul who will be playing the role of Saina Nehwal's coach in the film has unveiled his first look from the film.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram, Manav wrote, “My first look as @nehwalsaina ‘a Coach (respect) #SainaNehwalBiopic ... hard working @parineetichopra as Saina Nehwal... Directed by #AmoleGupte Produced by @itsbhushankumarofficial @tseries.official @tseriesfilms.”

Manav's look from the film got thumbs up from Saina Nehwal himself and the badminton star posted a comment on the picture. Saina wrote, "Amazing" to which Manav replied thanking her. Vidya Balan also commented her good wishes for Manav Kaul.

Saina Nehwal gave a thumbs up to Manav Kaul's first look from her biopic

Meanwhile, Parineeti has injured herself during the shoot. The actor shared a post on Instagram informing her fans about the injury. Sharing the picture with a blue bandage on her neck Parineeti wrote, “Dude. Me and the entire team of Saina have been taking so much care that I shouldn’t get an injury, but shit happens! Will rest it as much as I can before I can start playing badminton again"

Directed by Amole Gupte Saina Nehwal’s biopic will hit the theatres next year. Earlier Shraddha Kapoor was signed to play Saina’s character in the film. She had even begun shooting for the film but opted out due to conflict in dates. Now Parineeti Chopra has been roped in to play the Saina on-screen.

