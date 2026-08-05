Did you spot the Lakshman Rekha scene in Ramayana trailer? Ravie Dubey reveals its significance

New Delhi:

Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshmana in Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana, has shared his stills from the film's trailer. Sharing the glimpses, he explained his mother, Maa Sumitra's, final instructions for him before he left for a 14-year exile with his brother, Lord Rama, and his sister-in-law, Maa Sita.

Ravie Dubey shares stills from Ramayana trailer

Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshmana in Ramayana, has shared his photos from the trailer. It consisted his close-up shots, followed by the crucial Lakshman Rekha scene that changes the course of the story. Sharing the photos, he also wrote what Maa Sumitra had told Lakshmana when he was leaving for exile in the forest.

“Regard Rama as your father Dasharatha; regard Sita as myself (your mother); look upon the forest as Ayodhya itself. Depart happily, my dear child!” From the Valmiki Ramayana (Ayodhya Kanda). Maa Sumitra gives her final instructions to Lakshmana right before he leaves for the 14-year exile. Thank you for your love to us," Ravie wrote. In case you missed the moments from the trailer, take a look:

(Image Source : YT/WORLD OF RAMAYANA)Stills from Ramayana trailer

(Image Source : YT/WORLD OF RAMAYANA)Stills from Ramayana trailer

Ramayana cast

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana brings together an impressive team of celebrated filmmakers and actors to retell the Indian epic on a grand scale. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, whose work, including Dangal, has earned both critical acclaim and global box office success while staying rooted in Indian storytelling.

The ensemble cast features Arun Govil as King Dasharath, marking a special return to the world of Ramayana after his iconic portrayal of Lord Ram. Veteran actor Shobana plays Kaikeyi, while Ajinkya Deo takes on the role of Sage Vishwamitra. Kunal Kapoor essays Lord Indra, Rakul Preet Singh plays Surpanakha, and Ravie Dubey stars as Lakshmana.

Headlining the film are Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita and Kannada superstar Yash as Ravana. Yash is also co-producing the ambitious project.

When is Ramayana releasing?

Ramayana is a two-part epic produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The first instalment is scheduled to release worldwide in IMAX during Diwali 2026, while the second part will hit theatres in Diwali 2027.

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