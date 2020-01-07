Malang memes have the Twitterverse ROFLing

Malang will hit the theatres on February 7

Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani starrer Malang has been creating quite a buzz ever since the first poster of the film was unveiled. The poster feating a kiss between Disha, Aditya went viral on the internet in no time. So, when the trailer was unveiled yesterday (January 6), it took forward from the poster. The sizzling chemistry between the duo onscreen with exotic Goan locations in the background left us all impressed. The 'killer' tale also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The trailer packed with action, romance and Aditya Roy Kapur flaunting his abs has also provided a lot of material for the meme-makers on the internet.

Twitter is flooded with Malang memes which will surely make you ROFLing. Have a look:

#MalangTrailer

When I have a teekha paanipuri from a roadside hawker.



My Stomach at night: pic.twitter.com/7KMh9HlIY7 — thebcmemes (@thebcmemes) January 7, 2020

#MalangTrailer

Me to 2020 : please be kind

Meanwhile 2020 pic.twitter.com/EsFgn0NeGm — OM Rajpurohit (@omrajguru) January 6, 2020

Me when someone try to wake me up in the morning.#MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/PO4RCzMCBN — Nidheeeiii🖤 (@idgafbabiee) January 7, 2020

When you are partying till 2 am and see twenty missed calls of your dad #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/7zPckGikeG — Sushil K Kashyap (@SushilKashyap01) January 6, 2020

Mohit Suri's directorial Malang will hit the theatres on February 7, 2020. Speaking to media at the trailer launch of the film, actor Anil Kapoor predicted that Disha and Aditya will become big stars after Malang. He said, “After Malang, Adi and Disha will become big stars. I have told a lot of actors will make it big much before they do. Every frame I have seen, in dono ko dekhke mazaa aaya. Malang is the new age Aashiqui. I feel like falling in love all over again after watching them.”

The film also marks reunion of Aditya Roy Kapur with his Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri.