Madhuri Dixit dances with a candle to spread positivity

Madhuri Dixit shared a news TikTok video in which she can be seen dancing with a candle.

New Delhi Published on: May 27, 2020 22:30 IST
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit's new video aims at spreading positivity.

 

 

 

Actress Madhuri Dixit has started a new campaign called #CandleOfHope to spread positivity and hope amid the dark phase. In a new TikTok video, she presents a dance with a candle. #CandleOfHope and #WholesomeMemes are trending hashtags on the platform wherein celebrities and creators are creating videos to spread hope, positivity and feel good content.

Meanwhile, Madhuri has forayed into the world of singing with her debut single, "Candle".

Join me in the #CandleOfHope challenge on Tiktok and together let's spread love, hope & positivity ♥️✨

Speaking about the song, the actress said: " 'Candle' showcases a glimpse of my journey so far, which has been full of surprises, struggles, celebrations and soul-searching. But the one thing that ties this journey together is love and hope that everything happens for all the right reasons."

She hopes that "Candle" motivates her fans to "stay strong and burn brightly no matter what obstacles they face".

