Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Liger, Karthikeya 2 crush Aamir Khan's film further

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's film was already struggling at the box office and now with the release of Liger and the already reigning Karthikeya 2, the Bollywood film has been crushed even further. While Liger opened to Rs 33 cr, Karthikeya 2 is growing by the day. The Telugu film earned thrice in its second week as compared to the first one. This makes things even more difficult for the Forrest Gump remake.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report

As Laal Singh Chaddha enters the third week of its release, the numbers went further down. The audience clearly chose to watch Liger and Karthikeya 2 over the Bollywood film starring Aamir along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Previously, Box Office India reported that Laal Singh Chaddha saw a huge drop again post the holiday period as it collected only 50 lakhs nett on Monday. "The drop on Monday puts the film with little chance of reaching 60 crore nett. The second week is looking to be 6.25 crore nett which is awful for a big film and that too with many holidays for Janmashtami," the report stated.

Meanwhile, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Advait Chandan directed film has surpassed the box office collection of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 in international markets so far. While Alia Bhatt starrer had raked in USD 7.47 million in the international market, Laal Singh Chaddha earned USD 7.5 million which is roughly Rs 59 crore. The third spot is taken by Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at USD 5.88 million followed by The Kashmir Files with a collection of USD 5.7 million. However, reining on top of them is Telugu blockbuster RRR. SS Rajamouli's film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan raked in close to USD 20 million at the international markets.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Helmed by Advait Chandan, LSD is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” (1994). The movie also features Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.

The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincides with the many iconic events from Indian history. Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu.

