Kiran Kumar reveals how he fought with COVID-19, says he ate in disposable utensils

Kiran Kumar said that he utilised his time by reading books and binge-watching movies.

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days back. After he tested negative on Wednesday, the actor is sharing his experience of the battle with coronavirus. Kiran Kumar lived in isolation on a separate floor from his family. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kiran told Mumbai Mirror about he fought with the disease. “I told my wife to buy disposable utensils for me to eat in. My food would be prepared and kept on the staircase. I’d pick it up myself, eat and dispose off the plates, ensuring zero contact. I also made my own bed and cleaned the room," he said.

The actor said that he utilised his time by reading books and binge-watching movies. “My reading choices are quite outlandish in that I believe in aliens and enjoy my Asimovs (Isaac Asimov, American writer of science fiction). I also binge-watched Star Trek, Star Wars and some Hindi films,” he said.



Kiran Kumar said that his family took care of him from far. While his sister cooked his favourite dishes, his children tended to his every need. He even lauded his support staff for their rock-solid support at such a time of crisis. Instead of running away after the actor tested positive for Covid-19, they made sure to take care of him.

For the unversed, in his third test, the veteran actor tested negative for coronavirus. He was under home-quarantine for over ten days after being tested COVID-19 positive. Kiran found out that he contracted COVID-19 when he visited a hospital for a small procedure and had to undergo a few tests. He took the COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure, and he tested positive despite being asymptomatic.

Earlier, speaking to India TV, Kiran Kumar said, "Its safe to say that things feel more than a little surreal at the moment. Never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined a dystopia like this would be our everyday reality. But it is. A few weeks ago, I had to undergo a routine medical procedure for which, under the government's guideline at the time, a covid 19 test was mandatory. My daughter accompanied me for the testing and we joked and laughed and generally remained upbeat, certain that this was just a formality and we would get on with our normal lives soon enough. The test results came back positive."

"Within the hour, we cordoned off a floor at home and turned it into an isolation zone. The amazing doctors at Hinduja Khar and Lilavati armed us with enough information to ensure panic would not set in. We informed the BMC of my status and amped up everyone's vitamin intake. Today after being retested for Covid19, I am happy to say that I have tested negative. My family is still following strict home isolation. I was totally asymptomatic and apart from the boredom that accompanies isolation had no other complaints. I am continuing to take this forced time out as an opportunity to introspect and focus on life's smaller pleasures," he added.

