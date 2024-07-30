Tuesday, July 30, 2024
     
  5. Khel Khel Mein: Akshay-Vaani's streamy chemistry in 'Duur Na Karin's song will mesmerise you | WATCH

Khel Khel Mein actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday treated his fans with the second single from the multi-starrer film. The song is titled 'Duur Na Karin'. Check it out.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: July 30, 2024 14:40 IST
Duur Na Karin song
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Duur Na Karin is a romantic number.

After the release of the peppy number 'Hauli Hauli', Akshay Kumar has unveiled a new song titled 'Duur Na Karin' from his upcoming flick Khel Khel Mein. Taking to his official Instagram account, Akshay treated his fans with the song video and wrote, ''This song is a reminder to hold your love close.'' The song features Akshay and Vaani Kapoor enjoying a romantic date. The track is sung by Vishal Mishra and Zahrah S Khan and composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. 

Check out the song here:

The first track, the Punjabi dance number features all the lead cast of Khel Khel Mein including Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan. In the song, Fardeen and Akshay even recreated their iconic Heyy Babyy step. All decked up in traditional outfits, groove to the beats of the party anthem.

The song is sung by Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar.

About the film

The comedy-drama will be out in theatres on August 15, 2024. It was originally supposed to be released in September. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein "aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary. Save the date for this cinematic delight, poised to leave audiences in splits and craving for more", as per the statement. 

Earlier this year, the makers shared a BTS photo from the sets along with the announcement of the release date, "This Independence Day, step into a mad world of laughter, drama and loads of fun! Mark your calendars for August 15, 2024 when Khel Khel Mein hits the theatres."
'Khel Khel Mein' is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

