Karan Johar drops selfie with Vicky Kaushal, Karan Aujla, calls it 'Tauba Tauba in the house' | See pic

A day after releasing Bad Newz's first song 'Tauba Tauba', filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday dropped a selfie with Vicky Kaushal and singer Karan Aujla on his Instagram handle under the Stories section. In the picture, all three of them can be seen smiling and posing for the click. ''Tauba Tauba in the house (literally),'' he wrote in the caption. The song 'Tauba Tauba' was released on Tuesday on social media.

'Tauba Tauba' song is sung by the Punjabi singing sensation and very well-known singer Karan Aujla. He did just not sing but wrote the lyrics himself for the song. In the song, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla look cool in shades and exude swag and charm with their moves. While Triptii Dimri looks stunning in the song.

The trailer of the upcoming film featuring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk was launched on June 28, 2024. The audience loved the teaser promising perfect comedy scenes and lots of fun in the movie. The trailer starts with a note "comes a 'rare' comedy inspired by true events." In the trailer, Tripti is seen confused as she doesn't have any idea who the real father of the baby with whom she is pregnant. Whether the baby belongs to Vicky or Ammy Virk.

Tripti is suggested to do a paternal test by a doctor. Later on, the reports reveal that it is once in a lifetime happening, the doctor saying this is the case of 'Heteropaternal Superfecundation' which means two eggs get fertilised in a single cycle. Then, Vicky and Ammy both compete to prove that they can take care of the child well. Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz is set to release on the big screens on July 19, 2024.

