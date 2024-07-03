Actors Karan Wahi, Krystle D'Souza under ED radar, record statements in connection with money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Actors Karan Wahi and Krystle D'Souza

Actors Karan Wahi and Krystle D'Souza seem to be in trouble as the two were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Forex trading online platform OctaFX case. Their statements were recorded under PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002). In the same Forex online trading platform OctaFX case, ED had conducted raids at many places in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Delhi on April 20 this year. During this period, ED had frozen bank funds worth about Rs 2.5 crore and recovered digital evidence and documents related to the case.

First of all, Pune Police had registered a case in Shivaji Nagar Police Station in this matter, which was later taken over by ED and started an investigation under PMLA. It is alleged that illegal online forex trading was being done in India through the international broker octaFX trading app.

Permission was not taken from RBI for this, that is why ED registered a case under PMLA and started an investigation. The OctaFX online trading app and its associated website were run with the help of its Indian entity OctaFX India Pvt Ltd. This app has so far done trading worth Rs 500 crore in India.

People were being lured to get huge profits by investing less money. This illegal trading Forex app was being promoted on social media by Bollywood actor Karan Wahi and actress Krystle D'Souza. The aim was to draw the attention of more and more people towards the app and get them to invest a huge amount. Karan Wahi and Krystle D'Souza got a huge amount for promotion. This is the reason why ED has recorded the statements of both.

