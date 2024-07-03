Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to release in Japan on THIS date, advance bookings opens on July 5

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Still from Jawan movie

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is one of the biggest hits in the actor's career. It was released last year worldwide and shattered several box office records. Now, the film is all set the hit the big screens in Japan. It will be released on November 29 this year, which is nearly after its global release. It will be distributed by Twin, which is known for releasing Indian films in Japan. Trade analyst and film critic Nishit Shaw shared a poster of the film and informed about the release date of the film in Japan. ''Bollywood Industry Hit and Highest Grosser of 2023 #Jawan to release in Japan on 29th November 2024,'' he wrote in the post.

The advance ticket bookings are set to commence on July 5, which is nearly four months before its release in Japan. It is also being reported that people who buy tickets in advance will receive posters of Shah Rukh Khan from the song, Chaleya.

About the film Jawan

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film was Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year after Pathaan. Besides SRK, the star cast also includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, Leher Khan, Aaliya Qureshi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak in supporting roles. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film was reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore.

Talking about its worldwide collections, the film earned over Rs 1,000 crore and became the actor's second release of 2023 to achieve this feat. Jawan is the only Indian film to be nominated at The ASTRA Awards, presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance 2024.

Also Read: Junaid Khan opens up on Aamir Khan's remark that his kids don't listen to him

Also Read: NEET paper leak: Thalapathy Vijay opens up on ongoing debate, says 'exemption from exam is only solution'