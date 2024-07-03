Junaid Khan opens up on Aamir Khan's remark that his kids don't listen to him

Follow us on Image Source : X Junaid Khan made his acting debut with Netflix's film, Maharaj.

Legendary actor Aamir Khan, whose son Junaid made his acting debut with the Netflix series Maharaj, recently made a comment about his kids, Junaid, Ira and Azad. Aamir was a guest on the Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show where he mentioned that his kids do not listen to him at all. He also said that his kids don't take his advice and he feels like he is stuck in the middle. ''But my children are not interested in me. They never take my advice. And when I give advice, they go,'' he had said. Now, Junaid has come forward and reacted to his father's remark.

What did Junaid say?

In a talk with Pinkvilla, Junaid was asked about his reaction to his father's comments on them, he replied, ''It's not that we don't take any advice. It's just that sometimes he can be like all parents, he can be a bit parenty. At which point you are like, it's okay papa, you let it be.''

Recently Junaid also revealed that he would have made his acting debut before Maharaj as he auditioned for a film which later went to his father. In a talk with ETimes, he said, ''I had actually auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha which Papa has talked about publicly, but it didn't work out. Papa (Aamir Khan) was very keen that I do the film.''

When the director of Maharaj, Siddharth P Malhotra, was asked what role Junaid auditioned for, he revealed that it was the main protagonist in Laal Singh Chaddha. ''It was this audition that Adi ( Aditya Chopra) and I saw, and what an audition that was... it was outstanding and if that clip can be released at some point in time, it would be great,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Junaid will next be seen in Ek Din alongside Sai Pallavi. The film is bankrolled by his father Aamir Khan's production banner.

