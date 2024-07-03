NEET paper leak: Thalapathy Vijay opens up on ongoing debate, says 'exemption from exam is only solution'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Thalapathy Vijay

Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay recently joined active politics after he formed a regional political party named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The actor-turned-politician has now put out his remarks on the ongoing debate over NEET examinations. Speaking at an event in Chennai, Vijay said, ''People have lost faith in NEET examination. The nation doesn't need NEET. Exemption from NEET is the only solution. I wholeheartedly welcome resolution against NEET which was passed in the State Assembly. I request the Union Government to respect the emotions of the people of Tamil Nadu people. Education should be brought under the State List from Concurrent list,'' news agency ANI reported.

''As an interim solution, the Indian Constitution should be amended to create a 'Special Concurrent List' and Education and Health should be added under it,'' he added.

Earlier, DMK Rajya Sabha member P Wilson asked the central government to either abolish NEET or approve Tamil Nadu's NEET exemption Bill to exclude the state from competitive exam.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the issue of paper leaks in the country, especially after the NEET episode and said that the government is working on a war-like scenario to take steps to book the culprits.

"The government is extremely concerned about the NEET issue and is working on a war-like situation to fulfil its responsibilities. Those involved in this will be dealt with strongly, people are being arrested continuously. We have already made a strong law in this regard," PM Modi said.

While the NEET is under the scanner over several irregularities, including alleged paper leaks, the UGC-NET was cancelled as the education ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised. Both matters are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

