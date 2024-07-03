Stuck in Barbados, Virat Kohli shows Hurricane Beryl to Anushka Sharma on video call | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT, INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli shows Hurricane Beryl to Anushka Sharma on video call

The Indian cricket team won against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final and lifted an ICC trophy after 13 years. Even after becoming the champion, Team India remained stuck in Barbados and the reason for this is Hurricane Beryl. Due to this, Virat Kohli along with the entire team has been in the Barbados hotel since Sunday. Now a video of Kohli has surfaced on social media, which is becoming increasingly viral. In this video, he is seen showing the horrific scene of the storm on video call to Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli gives a glimpse of Hurricane Beryl to Anushka Sharma

In the video that has surfaced, you can see that Virat Kohli is staying in a sea-facing resort and standing on its balcony, he is showing the strong waves and strong winds to his wife Anushka Sharma on the video call. Virat can be seen wearing a brown T-shirt with white track pants. Along with this, he is wearing a cap on his head. Not only this, after showing the scene from one side, he is also seen going to the other side of the balcony in the video. The dangerous scene of the Beryl storm can also be seen in this video.

Watch the video here:

Team India stuck after the T20 victory

Let us tell you, that on June 29, the Indian team won the T20 World Cup 2024. Sunday was the reserve day, so the Indian team was going to return on the night of July 30 or July 1, but in the meantime, the entire plan got spoiled due to the storm. In such a situation, the team got stuck there and could not get back to India. Along with the entire team, the support staff and BCCI officials are also staying in the same hotel. Moreover, Anushka accompanied Virat for the first leg of the ICC T20 World Cup in America, but when the team moved to West Indies for the Super 8 stage, the actor along with Vamika and Akaay came back to Mumbai.

