Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Makers of Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer to announce new release date

Ajay Devgn and Tabu fans might have to wait a bit longer. The makers of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles have announced the film won't be releasing on July 5. The makers took to social media to share the details about the same.

The makers released a statement, "Dear friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha... New Release date to be announced soon". Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the same on his Instagram handle.

The film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is an epic musical romantic drama spanning 23 years. It is set between 2000 and 2023. Ajay was only seen in the first poster of the film. However, his look is not shown in the poster. It just shows Ajay's back. Talking about the cast of the film, apart from Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha will also feature Jimmy Shergill, Sai Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in important roles. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is produced by Sheetal Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat and Kumar Mangat Pathak's Panorama Studios.

Talking about Ajay Devgn's upcoming films, the actor's last film was Maidaan. The biographical film was inspired by the real life of Indian national football team coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim, who is also considered the architect of Indian football. Maidaan grossed 71.52 crores globally. At the same time, Ajay Devgn is also busy producing film director and producer Rohit Shetty's film 'Singham Again'. This film will be released on August 15, 2024.

Apart from these films, the actor has several other projects in the pipeline including Raid 2, Drishyam 3, Golmaal 5, De De Pyaar De 2, and Naam, among others. Now it remains interesting to see which film will release this year only.

