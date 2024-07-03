Oscar-winning screenwriter Robert Towne dies at 89, cause of death unknown

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Robert Towne, Oscar-winning screenwriter dies at 89

America's well-known writer and film director Robert Towne died in Los Angeles. 89-year-old Robert Towne breathed his last on Monday. This information was given by Robert's publicist Carrie McClure on Wednesday morning. However, he did not reveal the cause of Robert Towne's death. Let us tell you that Robert Towne is one of the prestigious writers of Hollywood. He was awarded the Oscar Award for 'Chinatown'. Apart from this, he was also nominated for 'The Last Detail', 'Shampoo' and 'Greystroke'. He was honoured with the 'Lifetime Achievement' award by the 'Writers Guild of America' in 1997.

Robert Towne was honoured with several prestigious awards

Robert was a famous screenwriter. He was so skilled in his writing that he was honoured with many prestigious awards for his excellent work. Apart from the Oscar, Robert has been honoured with the BAFTA, Golden Globe Award and WGA Award. During a long career that began in the 1960s, when Robert worked as an actor and writer for film director Roger Corman, Robert became the most demanding scriptwriter in film history. Robert released three critical and commercial hits 'The Last Detail', 'Chinatown' and 'Shampoo' within 14 months in the 1970s. The scripts of all three films were nominated for Oscars, out of which Robert was awarded the Oscar for 'Chinatown'.

A look at his career

Born on November 23, 1934, Robert Towne started his career with the script of 1960's 'Last Woman on Earth'. Then Robert did great writing for TV series like 'The Outer Limits', 'The Man from UNCLE' and 'The Lloyd Bridges Show' in the early 1960s. According to media reports, Robert was hired as a 'special consultant' by Warren Beatty for 1967's 'Bonnie and Clyde'. Director Robert was pleased with Arthur Penn Towne's work. However, most of Robert's script doctoring was not credited, including 'The Parallax View', 'Marathon Man', 'The Missouri Breaks' and 'Heaven Can Wait'.

He worked with Roger Corman on films such as 'The Tomb of Ligeia' and later collaborated with Sam Peckinpah to write the 1968 Mexican Revolution film 'Villa Raids' starring Yul Brynner, Robert Mitchum and Charles Bronson. Robert went on to improve the scripts of 'The Godfather', 'Bonnie and Clyde' and some other important films of the era, but his breakthrough came with 'The Last Detail'. Directed by Roman Polanski and produced by Robert Evans, 'Chinatown' tells the story of California's water-rights wars in the early 1900s. It was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

