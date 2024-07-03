Wednesday, July 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Ott
  5. Mirzapur 3 to The Boys, Prime Video announces 14 series, films as Prime Day special

Mirzapur 3 to The Boys, Prime Video announces 14 series, films as Prime Day special

he Prime Day celebrations began on Prime Video several weeks ago, with much-awaited movies and series including the documentary Federer: Twelve Final Days (English), which is based on the last twelve days of Roger Federer's professional career and dystopian thriller Civil War (English).

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: July 03, 2024 13:52 IST
Prime Video announces 14 series, films on Prime Day 24
Image Source : PRIME VIDEO Prime Video announces 14 series, films on Prime Day 24

One of India's loved entertainment platforms, Prime Video has made an exciting selection of 14 new Indian and international series and films in 5 languages ​​for Prime Day 2024 to be held from July 20 to 21. Customers are going to get a chance to watch Season 3 of Mirzapur from July 5, which is in Hindi and the battle for the throne of Mirzapur is going to get even more intense this season. Along with this, the platform has prepared to bring Season 4 (English) of the global hit series The Boys for the customers, whose new episodes will be released every week. Both series are available in multiple Indian languages ​​with subtitles and dubbed versions, allowing customers across the country to enjoy these blockbuster shows in their preferred language.

The Prime Day celebrations began on Prime Video several weeks ago, with much-awaited movies and series including the documentary Federer: Twelve Final Days (English), which is based on the last twelve days of Roger Federer's professional career, dystopian thriller Civil War (English), social drama PT Sir (Tamil) and critically acclaimed Naach Ga Ghuma (Marathi). Let us tell you that several other exciting movies and series are now available to watch on Prime Video. 

Take a look at the list of shows and movies with premiere dates:

  • The Boys (Season 4) – English – New episodes will be released every Friday from June 13, 2024 to July 18, 2024.
  • Federer: Twelve Final Days - English - 20 June 2024
  • Gum Gum Ganesh - Telugu - 20 June 2024
  • PT Sir - Tamil - 21 June 2024
  • Naach Ga Ghuma - Marathi - 21 June 2024
  • My Lady Jane - English - 27 June 2024
  • Civil War - English - 28 June 2024
  • Sharmaji Ki Beti - Hindi - 28 June 2024
  • Inga Nan Than Kingu - Tamil - 28 June 2024
  • Satyabhama - Telugu - 28 June 2024
  • Garudan - Tamil - 3 July 2024
  • Space Cadet - English - 4 July 2024
  • Mirzapur Season 3 - Hindi - 5 July 2024
  • My Spy: The Eternal City - English - 18 July 2024

Also Read: Vikrant Massey to Divyendu, actors who were part of Mirzapur series but won't feature in third season

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Ott Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Ott News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement