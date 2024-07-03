Mirzapur 3 to The Boys, Prime Video announces 14 series, films as Prime Day special

Follow us on Image Source : PRIME VIDEO Prime Video announces 14 series, films on Prime Day 24

One of India's loved entertainment platforms, Prime Video has made an exciting selection of 14 new Indian and international series and films in 5 languages ​​for Prime Day 2024 to be held from July 20 to 21. Customers are going to get a chance to watch Season 3 of Mirzapur from July 5, which is in Hindi and the battle for the throne of Mirzapur is going to get even more intense this season. Along with this, the platform has prepared to bring Season 4 (English) of the global hit series The Boys for the customers, whose new episodes will be released every week. Both series are available in multiple Indian languages ​​with subtitles and dubbed versions, allowing customers across the country to enjoy these blockbuster shows in their preferred language.

The Prime Day celebrations began on Prime Video several weeks ago, with much-awaited movies and series including the documentary Federer: Twelve Final Days (English), which is based on the last twelve days of Roger Federer's professional career, dystopian thriller Civil War (English), social drama PT Sir (Tamil) and critically acclaimed Naach Ga Ghuma (Marathi). Let us tell you that several other exciting movies and series are now available to watch on Prime Video.

Take a look at the list of shows and movies with premiere dates:

The Boys (Season 4) – English – New episodes will be released every Friday from June 13, 2024 to July 18, 2024.

Federer: Twelve Final Days - English - 20 June 2024

Gum Gum Ganesh - Telugu - 20 June 2024

PT Sir - Tamil - 21 June 2024

Naach Ga Ghuma - Marathi - 21 June 2024

My Lady Jane - English - 27 June 2024

Civil War - English - 28 June 2024

Sharmaji Ki Beti - Hindi - 28 June 2024

Inga Nan Than Kingu - Tamil - 28 June 2024

Satyabhama - Telugu - 28 June 2024

Garudan - Tamil - 3 July 2024

Space Cadet - English - 4 July 2024

Mirzapur Season 3 - Hindi - 5 July 2024

My Spy: The Eternal City - English - 18 July 2024

