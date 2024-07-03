Vikrant Massey to Divyendu, actors who were part of Mirzapur series but won't feature in third season

Follow us on Image Source : PRIME VIDEO Actors who died on the superhit series Mirzapur

As soon as the first season of Mirzapur streamed on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on November 16, it won the hearts of the audience. Even though it received a mixed response for the second season from the critics, the audience liked it very much. After Sacred Games, Mirzapur became the most popular series in India. The characters became even more popular than the story of the series. From Munna Tripathi to Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Beena Tripathi, all the characters of this series and their dialogues have still taken over internet. The second season of Mirzapur was also very successful in 2020. Mirzapur 3 is coming in three days. Although the trailer of the series is strong, this time you are going to miss some characters. So let's have a look at characters that died on the show.

Munna Tripathi aka Divyendu

Who can forget the dialogues and acting of Munna Bhaiya, one of the most powerful characters of Mirzapur. Munna Tripathi's role was played was played by Divyendu. It would not be wrong to say that he had made a special place in the hearts of the audience with his strong performance. Munna, who showed violence in Mirzapur for two seasons, is no longer a part of the third season. His journey ended after the second season itself.

Bablu Pandit aka Vikrant Massey

12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey, who played the character of Bablu in Mirzapur, will also not be a part of the third season. His character ended with his character's death in the first season. Vikrant also became popular in this OTT series.

Sweety aka Shriya Pilgaonkar

In Mirzapur, Munna Bhaiya falls in love with Golu's elder sister Sweety. Guddu Bhaiya also faces a similar situation. But Sweety neither became Munna's nor did Guddu get her for long. With Sweety's death, her character has also ended in the first season.

Rati Shankar aka Shubhrajyoti Barat

The story of Rati Shankar aka Shubhrajyoti Barat, who became Kaleen Bhaiya's arch-enemy in Mirzapur, also ended in the first season. Guddu Pandit himself had eliminated Kaleen's enemy. Now he will not be seen in the upcoming season.

Compounder aka Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee, who played the role of compounder in Mirzapur, is also one of those actors who will not be seen in season 3. His story ended with death in the first season. Now he will be seen making a splash in the horror comedy Stree 2.

Baauji aka Kulbhushan Kharbanda

One of the important characters of Mirzapur is also Bauji Satyanand. He played the father of Kaleen Bhaiya. Bauji was killed in the last season by Beena. With this, his cards have also been cleared from the next season.

When is Mirzapur 3 releasing?

The third season of Mirzapur is coming after four years. This time the fight will be seen between Guddu Pandit and Kaleen Bhaiya. The third season will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 5. In this season, actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Verma, Harshita Gaur, Isha Talwar, and Rasika Duggal are in important roles.

