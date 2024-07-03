Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback after 8 years? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fawad Khan last appeared in Karan Johar's directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who last appeared in a Hindi film in 2016, is reportedly all set to make his comeback in Bollywood after eight years. As per a report by Filmfare, Fawad will make his grand return to the Hindi film industry alongside Vaani Kapoor in a film that will begin its production soon. According to the report, the shooting of the project will begin in London. However, details about the other cast has been kept under the wraps by its makers.

The upcoming romantic comedy flick will revolve around two broken people, who come together by destiny and end up helping each other unintentionally. The film is set to go on floors in September this year and is expected to complete filming by November.

Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor-starrer Khoobsurat in 2014. Later, he featured in two big projects of Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. If reports are to be believed filmmaker Karan Johar had signed Fawad for several other Dharma projects as well including films opposite Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. One movie alongside Salman Khan was also claimed to be in the pipeline. But all these projects were shelved soon after the terror attack in Uri.

In 2023, the Bombay HC dismissed the plea to ban Indian filmmakers from engaging Pakistani artists and said, ''patriotism is in devotion to country, not enmity towards another,'' as per a report by Live Law. The bench of Justice Sunil B Shukre and Justice Firdosh P Pooniwalla felt that the petition lacked merit and observed that the Indian government just took a positive step in promoting international peace and security.

Also Read: Actors Karan Wahi, Krystle D'Souza under ED radar, record statements in connection with money laundering case

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to release in Japan on THIS date, advance bookings opens on July 5