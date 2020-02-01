Jackie Shroff joins Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi. First look out

Image Source : TWITTER Jackie Shroff joins Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi

On the occasion of veteran actor Jackie Shroff’s 63rd birthday, filmmaker Rohit Shetty gave a surprise to his fans as he announced that he has come onboard his film Sooryavanshi. Taking to social media, Shetty wrote, “Just when you thought you knew all the characters of Our Cop Universe...Presenting to you The Man Himself...JACKIE SHROFF... And...Surprise Abhi bhi baaki hai mere Dost” He shared a photo in which Jackie is seen sitting on the front of a car as he stands at the forefront of the picture.

While Jackie’s presence in the cop drama has made fans overjoyed, Rohit Shetty has claimed that there are more surprised attached to Sooryavanshi. Have a look-

Jackie Shroff is undeniably the coolest actor in Bollywood. Even though he has turned 63, his fan following refuses to go down. On his birthday, his son Tiger Shroff also shared a heartwarming post on Instagram. He wrote, “Prob wont ever be as cool, talented, goodlooking, effortless, loved (list goes on) as you! But one things for sure you’ll never be as proud of me as i am of you. Happy birthday daddy”

On the related note, Sooryavanshi also has actor Gulshan Grover. A few days ago, the actor shared a picture with co-star Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty. haring the photo, Gulshan wrote, “Last day of Filming for film #Sooryavanshi with my brother @akshaykumar , Gorgeous #KatrinaKaif and favourite Director @iamrohitshetty.” Check the photo here-

Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty's third cop universe that will come to life on the big screen with Akshay Kumar as an ATS officer. The film will also have cameos of Singham Ajay Devgn and Simmba Ranveer Singh who will feature in the climax scene.

