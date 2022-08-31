Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty and other B-town celebs welcome Ganpati home

Follow us on Image Source : MISSDILBARAKHDSONGS, SHILPASHETTYKUNDRA Shah Rukh Khan & other B-town celebs welcome Ganpati

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of the Hindu god Ganesh. The festival is touted as a celebration of happiness that brings everyone together, and it is marked by the installation of Ganesha's clay statues in private houses and publicly on grandiose pandals. Bollywood celebrates the occasion in a grand manner. This year, the celebrations are going to be bigger and better as the festivities will take place without any COVID restrictions and celebs will visit each other's house for the puja ceremony.



On Wednesday, many celebs took to social media to wish fans on the auspicious occasion. A few celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty and others also welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes. Let's take a look.

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with full grit and enthusiasm. He welcomed Lord Ganesha in his home and took to social media to share the picture. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The Kundra family celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in a grand manner every year. It is that time of the year again as they brought ganpati home. Shilpa Shetty took to social media and shared a post which featured the Kundra family in the Ganpati pandal. All looked absolutely adorable in traditional outfits.

Kapil Sharma

The ace comedian also welcomed Lord Ganesha to his home. He took to social media and shared a picture of his Ganesh Chaturthi puja.

Sameera Reddy

The actress took to social media and shared a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi Puja. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya. I wish Lord Ganapati visits your home and fills it with happiness, prosperity, good health and peace Positive energy for an auspicious start for all amazing things coming our way! #blessings #ganeshchaturthi".

Sonali Bendre

The Hum Saath-Saath Hain actress shared a sneak peak of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She looked absolutely radiant in a saree.

Isha Koppikar

Isha also welcomed Ganpati home and was seen with her daughter in a video. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happiest day of the year as I welcome Bappa into my home . Ganpati Bappa Moreya".

DON'T MISS

Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen re-unite for Ganesh Chaturthi amid divorce rumours, netizens call it 'drama'

Cobra Twitter Review & Reactions: A treat for Vikram fans, detailing and twists in movie receive praise

Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by Delhi Court and Police in Rs 200 crore money laundering case | DETAILS

Latest Bollywood News