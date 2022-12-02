Drishyam 2 Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn-Akshaye Khanna's film continues its successful run

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna's film has managed to win the hearts of the audience. Even two weeks after its release, the film is enjoying decent footfall. On Thursday, it managed to earn fairly well. Directed by Devgn himself, the film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta.

Drishyam Box Office Report

The sequel to the 2015's film has continued to shine over the weekdays. In the first week, the film earned over Rs 104.66 crores and in the second week the collections now stand at Rs 160+ cr. Reportedly, the film minted close to Rs 4 Cr on Thursday. Talking about the worldwide collection of the film, Drishyam 2 is said to have raked in Rs 235 crores worldwide.

Sharing about Drishyam 2's box office, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Drishyam2 continues to set the cash registers ringing... Note the solid hold on weekdays, this movie is simply unstoppable… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr, Sun 17.32 cr, Mon 5.44 cr, Tue 5.15 cr, Wed 4.68 cr. Total: ₹ 159.17 cr. #India biz."

About Drishyam 2

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 is the sequel to 2015's Drishyam. Both films are remakes of Malayam films of the same name. The Ajay Devgn-starrer film is about a loving husband and father who tried his best to save his family from police investigations after the son of a police officer goes missing. What followed after the mess is the story of Drishyam 2.

The films are about a loving husband and father who tried his best to save his family from police investigations after the son of a police officer goes missing. What followed after the mess is the story of Drishyam 2.

The sequel of the Hindi film has been directed by Abhishek Pathak, son of producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, and features the music of the southern sensation, Devi Sri Prasad.

Latest Bollywood News