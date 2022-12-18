Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film stays strong despite competition from Avatar 2

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film has been enjoying a successful run at the ticket windows. While it was expected that the film's business will be impacted by the release of James Cameron's Hollywood sci-fi drama film Avatar: The Way of Water that hit the cinemas this Friday (December 16), Drishyam 2 continued to stay strong. With huge earnings, Drishyam 2 has found itself on the list of highest-grossing films post-pandemic.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Report:

In the post-pandemic time, when Bollywood films have been struggling to keep themselves afloat in the first week itself, Drishyam 2 has been moving forward beyond expectations. According to Box Office India, "Drishyam 2 has also become the third Ajay Devgn film after Golmaal Again and Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior to cross the 300 crore mark worldwide. The film has around 307 crore worldwide and will chase down the 311 crore of Golmaal Again within the next 3-4 days. Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior at 358 crore is out of reach though overseas is far better than that film."

About Drishyam 2

"Drishyam 2" is a highly successful film directed by Abhishek Pathak, based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name and serving as a sequel to the 2015 film "Drishyam". In the original film, Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) managed to protect his family from police custody. However, in the sequel, the case is reopened and Vijay must confront a new twist. Will Vijay be able to repeat his success from the first film and protect his family once again? Drishyam 2 poses an answer to this.

The film also features a talented cast including Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Neha Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant, and Yogesh Soman. "Drishyam 2" promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its intriguing plot and top-notch performances.

