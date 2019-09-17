Image Source : TWITTER Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana film continues to shine, crosses Rs 50 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl has registered a winning total at the box Office in four days. The film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, earned Rs 44.57 crore in its opening weekend at the ticket window. On Monday, the quirky drama collected Rs 7.52 crore, taking the total Dream Girl box office collection to Rs 52 crore, writes trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"#DreamGirl consolidates and cements its status... Is a bonafide success, with Day 4 [working day] showing negligible decline [despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr. Total: ₹ 52 cr. #India biz", he tweeted.

The power of rich content and solid presence of Ayushmann on-screen drew the audience to the theatres and good word-of-mouth got translated into numbers. The four-day collection of Dream Girl is far ahead of three of the most popular mid-budgeted films in the recent past such as Raazi, Stree and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Dream Girl, also featuring Annu Kapoor and Vijay Raaz among others is the story of a man who pretends to be a woman named Pooja while talking to men on the phone. He also cross-dresses as mythological figures Sita and Radha in popular plays. Ayushmann’s performance as the main character in the film is being appreciated widely. The collections also cement the fact that the audience has now successfully built a good trust in the actor’s choice of films.

After the success of his films since last year, Ayushmann vowed to never let down his audience. He recently said in his interview that he’s never going to choose regressive films because his audience expects rich content and wholesome entertainment from his screen presence. Ayushmann also said Dream Girl is going to establish him as an important figure in the trade circuit.

