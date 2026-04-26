Did you spot veteran photographer Raghu Rai's daughter, Avani Kaur Rai, in Dharmendra's Ikkis?

New Delhi:

India's legendary photographer, Raghu Rai, passed away on Sunday morning at a private hospital. He breathed his last at the age of 83 on April 26, 2026. He had been battling cancer for a long time.

His photographic legacy is being carried forward by his daughter, Avani Kaur Rai. She, too, is a professional photographer. Furthermore, she has tried her hand at the film industry. She was last seen alongside Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in Sriram Raghavan and Agastya Nanda's film Ikkis.

Avani's role in Ikkis

Avani Kaur Rai is a professional photographer and filmmaker. Like her father, she captures magnificent photographs. In addition to this, she has also ventured into acting. Notably, Avani worked in the film kkis. This film was released on January 1, 2026. The film featured Jaideep Ahlawat, Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra in lead roles. It is significant to note that this film was He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra's, last film.

In the film Ikkis, Avani played the role of Saba, the daughter of Brigadier Jan Mohammad Nisar, a character portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from Ikkiis, she has also worked as the lead actress in a short film titled Two Sisters and a Husband.

Avani is also a filmmaker

Avani Rai is multi-talented. In addition to photography and acting, she is also a filmmaker. She has produced a documentary about her father, Raghu Rai, titled Raghu Rai: An Unframed Portrait. This 55-minute documentary was directed by Avani Rai herself.

The film depicts Raghu Rai at work, offering viewers a unique opportunity to gain an intimate understanding of his working style, his philosophy and his life. It provides a personal, behind-the-scenes glimpse into his world.

More about Raghu Rai

For the unversed, Raghu Rai was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1972, by the Indian government for his impactful coverage of the Bangladesh war. The veteran photographer is survived by his wife, Gurmeet Sangha Rai and his son Nitin Rai and daughters Lagan, Avani and Purvai.

Also Read: After Khalnayak, another 90's cult classic featuring Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna to get sequel