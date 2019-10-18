Friday, October 18, 2019
     
Salman Khan announces Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid 2020, shares motion poster

Salman Khan shared a motion poster of his upcoming films Dabangg 3 as well as Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 18, 2019 19:35 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : YOUTUBE

Salman Khan announces Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid 2020

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan finally announced the big news his fans were waiting for. On Friday, the actor shared a motion poster of his upcoming films Dabangg 3 as well as Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman revealed that he will be celebrating both Christmas 2019 and Eid 2020 with his fans. Sharing the video he wrote, “Aap he ne poocha tha 'Dabangg 3' ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer #EidRadheKi”

In the video, Salman Khan can be seen as Chulbul Panday spreading his charm with his quirky demeanors and next he is seen as a tough cop who is ready to fight the goons. Watch the video here-

