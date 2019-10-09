Wednesday, October 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Disha Patani to play a punjabi girl in Ekta Kapoor's next film

Disha Patani to play a punjabi girl in Ekta Kapoor's next film

Disha Patani will be seen playing the character of a small town Punjabi girl in producer Ekta Kapoor's next film.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 09, 2019 13:18 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Disha Patani to play a punjabi girl in Ekta Kapoor's next film

Producer Ekta Kapoor has signed Disha Patani for her next movie and will see the actress in the lead. She says Disha has a strong connect with the youth and she could not think of anyone else but her for the role.

"Disha has a strong connect with the youth and I couldn't think of anyone else who could portray the wild yet innocent, and crazy yet sensible character. To add to that, Disha's oomph takes it notches higher," Ekta said.

Disha will be seen playing the character of a small town Punjabi girl. This will be the first time that Ekta and Disha will be working together.

View this post on Instagram

🍂

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

View this post on Instagram

🌞💋

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

The as yet untitled film will be written by Raaj Shaandilyaa and directed by Ashima Chibber. Other details about the movie are kept under wraps.

Ekta added that she doesn't like to label her films as women-centric.

View this post on Instagram

🌸

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

"If we don't call a regular film 'male-centric', why do we put all films that have women at the centre of them into one bracket? I would rather say that my next is a crackling comedy with Disha in the lead," she said.

View this post on Instagram

☀️

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

(With IANS inputs)

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryJoker opens well in India, earns Rs 29 crore in opening weekend Next Story'So Gaya Yeh Jahan' recreated for Neil Nitin Mukesh's Bypass Road  