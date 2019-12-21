Dabangg 3's Chulbul Pandey receives overwhelming welcome, may collect over Rs 24 crore on Day 1

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan's Dabangg magic takes theatres all over India by storm.

Salman Khan has unleashed his Chulbul Pandey magic on the silver screen with the third instalment of Dabangg franchise. The superstar owns every single frame of the action-comedy and still we can't have enough of him. The mass entertainer is being showered love by Salman's loyalists. If trade analysts are to be believed, Dabangg 3 will kick-start its Box Office journey with over Rs 24 crore. Well, we aren't amazed with the numbers.

Some reports also state that the collection would have been higher. But, protests across the nation over Citizenship Amendment Act hit hard. Still, it hasn't dampened the first day earning of the film.

In Dabangg 3, Salman and Sonakshi have reprised their characters of Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo respectively. While Chulbul Pandey is 'police wala gunda', Rajjo is his darling wife. On the other hand, newbie Saiee plays Chulbul's love interest during his younger days.

South star Sudeep Kichcha is the antagonist in Dabangg 3.

For the unversed, the first part titled Dabangg released in 2010. It was directed by Abhinav Kashyap. The second installment of the franchise was helmed by Arbaaz Khan.

Dabangg 3 has abundant of Salman Khan moments that will make his ardent fans go berserk. Besides the obvious slo-mo walk of our Robinhood hero and some massy punchlines, it has appropriate proportion of comedy, tragedy and drama. Our movie critic Sonal Gera writes, ''When Salman Khan walks into the frame and mouths those deliciously massy lines in 'Dabangg 3', you know it's a showreel of how awesomely valiant and entertaining our Chulbul Pandey is''. Read full review here.

Watch Dabangg 3 Trailer Here