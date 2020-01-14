Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chhapaak downvoted on IMDB, ratings fall to 4.6 stars. Deepika Padukone's JNU visit to blame?

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone visited JNU three days prior to the release of her film Chhapaak. Ever since then, there have been several combats against the film right from #boycottchhapaak to #boycottlux (as Deepika is the brand ambassador of Lux). The things don’t end there as several users are now taking to IMBD and downvoting Chhapaak on the website. As many as 5000 users have given a 1-star rating to the film, calling it ‘useless’, ‘better watch Tanhaji’ and so forth.

The overall IMDB ratings of Chhapaak has now fallen to 4.6 stars.

Chhapaak movie IMDB rating

Chhapaak IMDB rating

Deepika's visit to JNU received a lot of flak from a lot of people from different sections of the society and several Twitter users doubt whether Chhapaak’s ratings are not low only because of unhappy cinephiles but there is something more to it.

Besides this, Twitter is now trending with #boycottlux with several users claiming that they won’t be using the soap any longer.

Ages since I stopped using lux! Nothing like Patanjali soaps,excellent quality. #BOYCOTT_LUX Just the way the Nation United to ensure Chapaak turned out to be a dud of a movie,the same treatment needs to be given to the products that @deepikapadukone endorses! Strength in unity! — Prabha🇮🇳 (@prabhatisb) January 14, 2020

#BOYCOTT_LUX After knowing brand ambassador for lux is Deepika,liberals be like: pic.twitter.com/wIhZc3Oa9e — Mohan (@Mohanm22607840) January 14, 2020

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone fans questioned as to how many brands could people actually boycott since the actress endorses huge number of other products as well.

Meanwhile, this week's another big release Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has 8.8 stars and has recorded 5800 votes out which 4300 gave the film a '10' star rating.

Furthermore, reports suggest that the Padmaavat actress has to even face repercussions from several brands as they are now looking for ways to deal with the situation which is often caused due to actors' stance on certain political issues.

