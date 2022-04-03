Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DIRECTMAN5/FILEIMAGE Box Office: John Abraham's 'Attack' struggles for growth while Ram Charan, Jr NTR's 'RRR' remains excellent

SS Rajamouli's latest release 'RRR' is on fire as it is keen on breaking records ever since its release. While the latest Friday release 'Attack' starring John Abraham in the lead is struggling to make its place not just in the hearts of the audience but also at the box office. It began slow on its very first day and managed to rake in Rs 3.51 crores. Trade analyst shared the collections on Saturday and wrote, "#Attack is dull on Day 1... The #RRR wave in mass circuits has sidelined it completely, while metros haven't embraced it either... Biz needs to improve on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.51 cr. #India biz." The fans who were eagerly waiting for the film were still in high hopes that the film would perform well in the coming days. Well, here are the predictions.

According to a report in Box Office India, "Its an uphill task from here as action films struggle for growth on day two and here you dont just need growth but phenomenal growth which is unlikely. The film managed to easily do better than Morbius which had better occupancy in the morning but could not move and collected less than 1.50 crore nett."

Coming to RRR, it recorded the fifth-highest second Friday of all time. The film that is getting a great response is expected for a great collection on Saturday. Meanwhile, on Friday, it made Rs 13.50 crore taking its total to Rs 146.09 crore.

The collections were shared by Taran Adarsh on Twitter as he wrote, " #RRR remains the first choice of moviegoers, despite two new films invading the marketplace [#Attack, #Morbius]... Will cross ₹ 150 cr today... Expect big growth on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 146.09 cr. #India biz."

Speaking about 'The Kashmi Files' which released on March 11, it still made double-digit figures on Friday and is looking at a 250 crore nett close now. The collections of The Kashmir Files to date are as follows.

First Week - 96,14,00,000

Second Week - 1,07,68,00,000

Third Week - 30,50,00,000 apprx

Friday - 1,50,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 2,34,32,00,000 apprx

Coming back to Attack, the film revolves around Arjun, as the first prototype, simultaneously fighting his inner demons and outer enemies. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles. Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions have presented the action-packed movie.