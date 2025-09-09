This Bollywood villain built a Rs 700 crore beer empire and challenged Vijay Mallya Known for his villain roles, Danny Denzongpa also built Yuksam Breweries into a Rs 700 crore beer empire, giving tough competition to Vijay Mallya.

New Delhi:

For cinema lovers, Danny Denzongpa is not just a name, but an influential figure in Bollywood. Especially when it comes to villains, his name tops the list. His deep, serious voice and the terrifying character of Kancha Cheena in the 1990 film Agneepath are still fresh in the minds of the audience.

Yet while Danny became synonymous with fear on the silver screen, he also achieved a remarkable milestone in business. Calm and composed in his personal life, the actor is the proud owner of one of India’s largest beer companies. Very few people know that he runs Yuksam Breweries, India’s third-largest beer manufacturer, and even clashed with Vijay Mallya in this field.

How did Danny Denzongpa become a successful businessman?

Born on February 25, 1948, in the small village of Yuksam, Sikkim, as Shering Phinsho Denzongpa, Danny reached tremendous heights as an actor with more than 190 films.

In 1987, he founded Yuksam Breweries, named after his birthplace. It began as a small project but today ranks as the third-largest beer manufacturer in India after Kingfisher and Kimaya, selling more than 30 lakh cases every year. Danny’s aim was not just profit, but also to create employment and recognition for his home state.

How much does Danny’s company produce?

Not limiting himself to Sikkim, Danny expanded his business across India. He launched Denjong Breweries in Odisha in 2005 and acquired Rhino Agencies in Assam in 2009.

Today, Yuksam Breweries produces about 68 lakh litres of beer annually. Its biggest strength lies in its affordable pricing — for example, a bottle of Yuksam beer in Odisha costs just Rs 105. This low-price, high-volume model made it extremely popular among the middle class.

Yuksam Breweries and Sikkim’s economy

Yuksam Breweries is not just a company but a major contributor to Sikkim’s economy. It has an annual impact of around Rs 100 crore and provides employment to more than 250 people.

The company’s annual turnover is estimated to be between Rs 500– Rs 700 crore. Although being a private firm means profits aren’t publicly disclosed, experts say it runs on efficient local resource use, ensuring strong margins. Danny’s personal net worth is pegged at around Rs 250 crore, showing his dual success as actor and entrepreneur.

Danny Denzongpa’s clash with Vijay Mallya

The year 2009 was a turning point when Danny bought Rhino Agencies in Assam. This move prevented Vijay Mallya’s United Breweries from gaining a foothold in the Northeast market.

It was more than a business deal—it was a strategic masterstroke, reflecting Danny’s deep understanding of market dynamics. By holding his ground, he not only secured his company’s position but also challenged one of India’s biggest liquor barons.

Legacy of Danny Denzongpa

Danny Denzongpa’s story is one of talent, vision, and resilience. From playing iconic villains in Bollywood to building a Rs 700 crore beer empire, he has balanced both worlds with equal success.

His acting still echoes on the big screen, while his entrepreneurship continues to resonate in the beer industry. Danny’s journey shows how an artist can transform into a visionary businessman, giving his home state of Sikkim both economic strength and recognition.

Also Read: Battle of Galwan movie: Salman Khan starrer war drama's expected release timeline, cast and first look